Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh criticizes double standards on alcohol censorship in Indian entertainment, calls artists as ‘soft targets’

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Diljit Dosanjh performs at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has openly criticized the selective censorship imposed on music artists, particularly concerning lyrics referencing alcohol. The controversy erupted after the government of Telangana issued a notice ahead of his Hyderabad concert, urging him to avoid songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. Taking to Instagram, Diljit posted a video addressing the double standards in Indian entertainment.

In his video, Diljit responded to a news anchor who had challenged him to create hit songs without references to alcohol. Highlighting his discography, he pointed out that tracks like Born To Shine, GOAT, Lover, Kinni Kinni, and Naina have outperformed his alcohol-themed hit Patiala Peg on Spotify. “For your kind information, sir, I already have many songs that are more successful than Patiala Peg. Your challenge holds no ground,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit further emphasized the need for uniform censorship across all forms of Indian entertainment, including films. He noted that alcohol and violence are frequently glorified in movies featuring leading actors, yet they are not subjected to the same scrutiny as musicians. “If you want to impose censorship, then it should apply equally to Indian cinema. In films, the bigger the gun, the bigger the hero. Is there any big actor who hasn’t performed an alcohol-related scene or song? I can’t recall any,” Diljit remarked.

Addressing the broader issue, he criticized how artists are often treated as “soft targets” by the media and authorities. Diljit defended his work, pointing out that his films have received National Awards, a testament to the value and impact of his contributions. “Our work is not cheap. If censorship is necessary, it should be consistent for everyone,” he added.

Diljit also commented on the ease of adding disclaimers during performances, calling the practice ineffective if not uniformly applied. He accused the media of spreading fake news and challenged them to report the truth, emphasizing that targeting individual artists perpetuates bias.

This isn’t the first time Diljit has voiced his concerns about inequality in censorship. He has been raising the issue since his Ahmedabad concert, where he first criticized the selective treatment of musicians. The controversy underscores ongoing debates about creative freedom and responsibility in Indian entertainment.

