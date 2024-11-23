Kanye West plans a bold vow renewal with Bianca Censori amid divorce rumors

Kanye West is reportedly preparing a vow renewal ceremony with his wife, Bianca Censori, as their second wedding anniversary approaches this December. The couple, who initially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022, are rumored to be addressing speculation about their relationship through this daring event.

According to Radar Online, Kanye aims to make the vow renewal a public statement of their commitment, despite ongoing rumors of a potential split. A source revealed, “It’s no secret people have been whispering that Bianca is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they’re solid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori West 🔵 (@the.real.bianca.censori)

In typical Kanye fashion, the event is expected to be unconventional. As reported by the Daily Express US, the rapper is planning a ceremony designed to shock. The insider disclosed, “He’s very much going for shock value. He’s really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits.” Kanye’s vision reportedly includes bold and minimalist attire for both himself and Bianca.

The guest list is another intriguing aspect of the ceremony. Kanye reportedly intends to invite numerous celebrity friends and is pulling out all the stops to make the event memorable. According to the source, “He wants all his famous friends there and is saying he’s flying people in from all over.” Surprisingly, Kanye is also said to be considering extending an invitation to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the couple’s recently acquired $35 million Beverly Hills mansion. This estate, featuring 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, was reportedly purchased with financial backing from investors.

- Advertisement -

Sources close to the couple suggested that the property symbolizes their effort to stabilize their relationship. One insider explained that it’s part of Kanye’s attempt to provide Bianca with a sense of permanence amid their alleged marital struggles.

Despite the controversies surrounding their relationship and Kanye’s legal battles, including a lawsuit filed by a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, the rapper appears determined to showcase their unity through this vow renewal.