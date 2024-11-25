5.6 C
Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ dominates ‘Gladiator II’ in blockbuster ticket sales battle

US singer Ariana Grande (L) and Nigerian-British actor Cynthia Erivo (R) pose upon arrival for the European Premiere of the film "Wicked" at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on November 18, 2024. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

With a combined $270 million worldwide ticket sales, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked and Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II have revitalized the box office, creating one of 2024’s most lucrative weekends. Universal Pictures’ lavish adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, emerged victorious, amassing $114 million domestically and $164.2 million globally.

This marks the third-largest opening of the year, only behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. It also set a record for Broadway musical adaptations.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II, Scott’s highly anticipated sequel to his Oscar-winning 2000 epic, earned $55.5 million domestically and $50.5 million internationally. Starring Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal, the Paramount Pictures production cost a hefty $250 million, making its moderate domestic debut slightly below expectations.

 

However, international ticket sales buoyed its performance, bringing its total global earnings to $165.5 million.

The simultaneous release of these two high-profile films drew comparisons to last year’s Barbenheimer phenomenon, when Barbie and Oppenheimer smashed records with their double release.

This year’s “Glicked” showdown, though less culturally impactful, underscored how contrasting films can coexist successfully in theaters. “Raising awareness can indeed lead to an increase in box office,” remarked Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore.

Universal Pictures strategically positioned Wicked to dominate the Thanksgiving corridor. “We saw an opportunity to dominate a weekend and get a very large running start into the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s distribution chief.

The film’s success was fueled by an exhaustive marketing campaign featuring pink-and-green Starbucks drinks, exclusive Mattel dolls, and appearances by its cast at the Met Gala and the Olympics. Orr noted, “We had roughly 400 global brand partners on Wicked, so the campaign was inescapable.”

Wicked’s 2-hour-and-40-minute runtime didn’t deter viewers, earning it an “A” CinemaScore and glowing reviews. Anticipation for the already-filmed sequel, set for release next November, further cements its position as a long-term box-office force.

Though overshadowed by Wicked, Gladiator II delivered a strong performance, particularly overseas. With Washington’s charismatic portrayal and Mescal’s compelling presence, the film received good reviews but a slightly weaker “B” CinemaScore from audiences. Paramount relied on inventive marketing strategies, including a partnership with Airbnb to promote stays at the Colosseum in Rome.

The film’s slower domestic start doesn’t diminish its international appeal, with global sales expected to continue driving its earnings.

In third place was Red One, a holiday action film starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The Amazon MGM Studios release grossed $13.3 million in its second week, bringing its global total to $117 million. However, with a production budget of $250 million, it has been labeled the season’s biggest flop.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Hollywood anticipates another major boost in ticket sales with the release of Disney’s Moana 2. This influx of new releases signals a much-needed recovery for theaters, which have struggled to regain pre-pandemic momentum.

“This weekend’s two strong openers are invigorating a box office that fell apart after a good summer,” said David A Gross, a film consultant for Franchise Entertainment.

While Wicked faces potential competition from Moana 2, its glowing reception and robust marketing campaign suggest a lucrative theatrical run that could extend well into 2025.

