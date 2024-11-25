New evidence revives DB Cooper mystery: Could the skyjacker’s identity finally be revealed?

The enduring mystery of DB Cooper, the infamous skyjacker who vanished without a trace in 1971, has taken an intriguing turn as new evidence surfaces, sparking fresh hope for solving this decades-old case.

On November 24, 1971, a man using the alias Dan “DB” Cooper hijacked Northwest Orient Flight 305 during its journey from Portland to Seattle. After extorting $200,000 in ransom and acquiring four parachutes, he jumped out of the aircraft mid-flight over Washington’s dense wilderness. Despite extensive investigations, no definitive trace of Cooper—or the majority of the stolen cash—was ever found.

Now, on the 53rd anniversary of the hijacking, a potentially game-changing piece of evidence has been discovered. Richard Floyd McCoy II, a long-suspected perpetrator, is again at the center of attention. His children, Chante and Richard III “Rick” McCoy, have come forward with startling information: a modified military parachute uncovered in their family garage, believed to be linked to the Cooper case.

A year later, Richard McCoy Jr. hijacked a plane in a similar manner. He arrested two days later. McCoy’s children waited until he and his wife died and then said they thought it was him. The parachute found w/family looked to have matched the configuration of the DB Cooper… pic.twitter.com/ioPp2pTNum — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 24, 2024

“YouTuber Dan Gryder, who has investigated this case for years, described the parachute as ‘literally one in a billion.’” Gryder’s efforts led the FBI to retrieve the parachute, a harness, and a logbook in 2023 for further analysis. According to Rick, the FBI later conducted a thorough search of the McCoy property, signaling their serious interest in this evidence. The family also provided DNA samples to aid the investigation, though they are yet to receive any updates on its progress.

In addition to the parachute, significant advancements have been made regarding the only piece of physical evidence left behind by Cooper: his black clip-on tie. Independent investigator Eric Ulis, working with scientist Tom Kaye, revealed a breakthrough in 2024. Utilizing cutting-edge metagenomic DNA analysis, they discovered that a sealed filter containing particulates from Cooper’s tie holds his DNA with “100% certainty.”

Ulis expressed confidence that the tie, along with the other emerging evidence, could finally unveil Cooper’s identity. “Cooper’s time in the shadows is coming to an end,” he said, underscoring the case’s renewed momentum.

Theories surrounding Cooper’s true identity abound. McCoy, known for his involvement in a 1972 skyjacking, has long been a leading suspect. However, other investigators, like Ulis, have focused on individuals such as Vince Petersen, a metallurgist who closely matches eyewitness descriptions and had access to specialty metals found on Cooper’s tie.

Despite these breakthroughs, the case retains its many mysteries. Skeptics argue that Cooper likely didn’t survive the jump due to harsh weather conditions, lack of steerable parachutes, and the rugged terrain below. However, in 1980, a young boy found $5,800 in deteriorated $20 bills buried along the Columbia River, their serial numbers matching the ransom money. This discovery, though significant, provided no further leads.

Over the years, the DB Cooper case has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring books, films, and songs. Yet the FBI officially closed the investigation in 2016, citing the need to redirect resources to other cases. The recent developments, however, indicate that public fascination and independent efforts are far from over.

With advancements in DNA technology and newly discovered artifacts, many believe the final chapters of this story may soon be written. For now, DB Cooper remains a legendary figure—a folk hero to some and an enigma to all.