9.1 C
New York
Monday, November 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingWayne Rooney's wife Coleen calls Donald Trump a 'dirty bastard' over White...
Trending

Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen calls Donald Trump a ‘dirty bastard’ over White House comment

By: vibhuti

Date:

Colleen Rooney with her husband, Wayne Rooney, with Donald Trump and Melania Trump. (Photo credit: @coleen_rooney)

Related stories

Coleen Rooney, wife of former Manchester United and England soccer star Wayne Rooney, revealed an unexpected encounter with Donald Trump during his presidency. On ITV’s reality show “I’m A Celebrity,” Rooney shared an incident from December 2018, when the couple was invited to the White House while Wayne Rooney played for MLS team D.C. United.

Rooney recounted, “When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet … so it was Donald Trump.” She added, “So we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff. So Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.’ And I told my mum. I was like, ‘Dirty bastard.’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

The reality star also shared that Trump expressed interest in having Wayne coach his then 12-year-old son, Barron Trump, who was reportedly a soccer enthusiast.

When a campmate asked if Trump’s famously orange complexion was real, Rooney replied, “He was very orange.”

Rooney’s candid remarks follow her high-profile involvement in the “Wagatha Christie” case, where she accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking false stories about her to a tabloid.

- Advertisement -

Wayne Rooney, who now manages EFL Championship team Plymouth Argyle, has not commented on his wife’s recent revelations.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
New evidence revives DB Cooper mystery: Could the skyjacker’s identity finally be revealed?

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UK petition for fresh general election surpasses 2 million signatures

UK News 0
An online petition calling for a fresh general election...

Clashes over mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh: Death toll reaches four

India News 0
Violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday as...

‘I was really young, so it was a very scary environment for me,’ Ranbir Kapoor remembers Holi parties of grandfather Raj Kapoor

Entertainment 0
At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI),...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc