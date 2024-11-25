Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen calls Donald Trump a ‘dirty bastard’ over White House comment

Coleen Rooney, wife of former Manchester United and England soccer star Wayne Rooney, revealed an unexpected encounter with Donald Trump during his presidency. On ITV’s reality show “I’m A Celebrity,” Rooney shared an incident from December 2018, when the couple was invited to the White House while Wayne Rooney played for MLS team D.C. United.

Rooney recounted, “When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet … so it was Donald Trump.” She added, “So we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff. So Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.’ And I told my mum. I was like, ‘Dirty bastard.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

The reality star also shared that Trump expressed interest in having Wayne coach his then 12-year-old son, Barron Trump, who was reportedly a soccer enthusiast.

When a campmate asked if Trump’s famously orange complexion was real, Rooney replied, “He was very orange.”

Rooney’s candid remarks follow her high-profile involvement in the “Wagatha Christie” case, where she accused fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking false stories about her to a tabloid.

- Advertisement -

Wayne Rooney, who now manages EFL Championship team Plymouth Argyle, has not commented on his wife’s recent revelations.