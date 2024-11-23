Abhishek Bachchan reflects on ‘I Want To Talk,’ trusting directors, and ‘rebirth as an actor’

Abhishek Bachchan is earning widespread praise for his performance in I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Critics have hailed it as one of his career-best roles, drawing comparisons to his standout performance in Mani Ratnam’s Guru. In an exclusive interview with Etimes, Abhishek and Sircar shared insights about the film, their approach, and the actor’s dedication to his craft.

When asked if this film marks a turning point in his career or a “rebirth” as an actor, Abhishek said, “That should be the endeavor of every actor. You will always bring a part of yourself into every role, but the goal should be to reinvent yourself with each film. It would be best if you strived not to be repetitive and aim to try something you’ve never done before. Each director has their own method, and as an actor, you must fully commit to their process. I’ve tried to stay true to this throughout my career.”

Abhishek addressed comparisons with the late Irrfan Khan, which arose from audience feedback. “That’s not something I can take credit for,” he humbly said. Pointing to Shoojit Sircar, he added, “Actors are very well-paid, pampered puppets. The grand master puppeteer is the director.”

Describing his experience working with Shoojit, Abhishek said, “He doesn’t want his actors to act; he wants them to simply be. Shoojit spends months preparing his actors to embody their characters. Initially, it feels unconventional, but once you trust him, it all makes sense. Acting is about vulnerability—giving your heart to the director and saying, ‘Take it, I’m fragile.’”

Abhishek emphasized the importance of shedding ego and stardom to truly embrace a character. “Once you trust your director, you can’t hold back by thinking, ‘I’m a star; I won’t do this.’ Great characters, like Forrest Gump, aren’t always heroic in the traditional sense, but they resonate because of their authenticity. That’s the leap of faith every actor must take.”

He also spoke about his preference for working with directors he trusts. “Actors often submit themselves entirely, but past experiences can make them hesitant. The key is to collaborate with people you believe in.”

With I Want To Talk, Abhishek has shown that trust, reinvention, and authenticity can lead to some of the most compelling performances of an actor’s career.