Abhishek Bachchan unveils poster of his film ‘I Want To Talk’ with Shoojit Sircar

Abhishek Bachchan has sparked curiosity among fans with the striking first look of his upcoming film I Want To Talk, directed by the critically acclaimed Shoojit Sircar. Set to release on November 22, the film’s poster features Bachchan in a unique, bare-chested, scarred look that has quickly generated buzz.

Bachchan shared the poster on his social media handles with the caption, “A picture speaks a thousand words,” leaving fans intrigued about the film’s storyline and his intense character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

In the poster, Abhishek sports a disheveled appearance, standing in what appears to be a modest kitchen. Dressed in a bathrobe over printed yellow shorts, he has a prominent scar down the center of his torso, and his expression is one of slight confusion, hinting at a layered, possibly troubled character. His look suggests he might be grappling with personal challenges or navigating an unusual situation, which is typical of Sircar’s nuanced, slice-of-life storytelling.

Shoojit Sircar, known for creating memorable, relatable characters in films like Piku and October, is expected to bring his signature style to I Want To Talk, blending humor, raw emotion, and realism.

“Going by the poster, the lead character of I Want To Talk played by Abhishek surely looks interesting, to say the least,” notes an insider. Sircar’s films are celebrated for taking audiences on an emotional journey through well-crafted, ordinary lives, and I Want To Talk promises to follow suit, exploring both the quirky and heartfelt moments within the protagonist’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

- Advertisement -

Adding to the anticipation, the title reveal itself was unique, encouraging fans to start “Talking.” The title, I Want To Talk, suggests the protagonist may have a pressing story to share, perhaps hidden under a rough exterior or challenging circumstances.

“A classic Sircar film, on closer look, reveals many intriguing elements of the story as well as the character,” notes one observer, who finds the title and imagery effective in creating a palpable sense of mystery around Abhishek’s character.

The first-look poster has added to the existing excitement from the teaser, which already intrigued cinephiles, sparking discussion across social media. For many fans, seeing Abhishek Bachchan in a role with such a raw, unpolished look suggests that I Want To Talk might provide him a chance to explore new acting territories and showcase his range.

Sircar’s collaboration with the powerhouse actor is highly anticipated, given their reputations for delivering intense, award-winning performances and thought-provoking stories.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk will be distributed globally in theaters, offering audiences a chance to experience the film on the big screen. Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer release, which is expected to reveal more about the character and storyline. With the intriguing poster and powerful cast-director combination, I Want To Talk is shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked-about films.