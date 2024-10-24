Korean actor Jung Hae In says he would love an ‘opportunity to appear in a Bollywood film’

Jung Hae In, the versatile Korean actor, has captivated audiences with his wide-ranging roles over the past decade, easily transitioning between genres and bringing emotional depth to his characters.

From playing a young man in love with an older woman in Something in the Rain (2018) to portraying a sensitive single father in One Spring Night (2019), and most recently a military police officer in the gritty series D.P (2021-23), Hae In has shown incredible range. In his latest role in the romantic comedy Love Next Door, he plays Choi Seung Hyo, an introverted architect who still harbors feelings for his childhood friend Seok Ryu, portrayed by Jung So Min.

As they return to their childhood neighborhood, they navigate the differences in their adult lives, but the love between them remains unchanged. In an exclusive interview with HT City from Seoul, Jung Hae In opened up about the show’s success, his thoughts on Bollywood, and what love means to him.

When asked if he expected Love Next Door to become one of the most-watched dramas of the year, Jung Hae In was humble in his response. “I didn’t expect it at all. I’m truly grateful for the love the drama has received,” he said, expressing genuine surprise at the show’s overwhelming success.

One of the aspects that drew Hae In to the role of Choi Seung Hyo was the warmth of the story. “I liked that the story was warm and evoked a sense of healing,” he shared. As for his character, Hae In felt an immediate connection. “Seung Hyo’s character shares many similarities with my personality, so I felt a strong attachment to him. Since I related to the character, it was easier to understand and get into the role.”

The show, directed by Yoo Je Won, carries a message of healing, family, and friendship— themes that resonate deeply with the actor. Jung Hae In described the working atmosphere on set as respectful and positive, largely due to Yoo Je Won’s leadership.

“On the set, there was always mutual respect, and that was largely thanks to Yoo Je Won’s warmth and considerate attitude. I believe good projects come from working together in a positive environment,” he said, reflecting on his experience.

Jung Hae In’s chemistry with co-star Jung So Min was another highlight of Love Next Door. Their interactions on screen were natural and genuine, which Hae In credits to their collaboration.

“I enjoyed working with Jung So Min. It felt like we were constantly creating scenes together. We frequently discussed each scene in detail as we filmed, making sure to balance the characters’ lightness and seriousness,” he revealed.

The drama also allowed Hae In to showcase his talent for comedy, a departure from his more intense roles in shows like D.P. and Connect (2022). “Since the overall atmosphere of the drama was warm and full of affection, I felt healed while filming. It’s also the project that made me laugh the most during the shoot,” he said, clearly enjoying the lighter tone of Love Next Door.

Beyond the themes of love and family, Love Next Door explores societal pressures, the drive for achievement, and the personal cost of chasing success. Jung Hae In reflected on these themes, admitting they made him think about his own life. “It made me reflect on whether I’ve missed out on the important things in life while pursuing success,” he shared candidly.

As an actor, Hae In has steadily grown over the past decade. When asked how he’s changed over time, he replied, “As an actor, I feel like I’ve steadily taken things step by step. I aim to show gradual growth across various genres.”

Jung Hae In is excited about the global success of South Korean content, which continues to challenge and motivate him. “The global success of Korean content motivates me as an actor and influences my choices. I focus on roles that I believe I can do well and that I genuinely want to play, with an emphasis on stories that have a strong message.”

On a more personal note, Hae In is thrilled about the Indian remake of Something in the Rain. “I heard that Something in the Rain is being remade in India, which is exciting,” he said. He also revealed his love for Indian cinema, mentioning, “I’ve seen the film 3 Idiots (2009), and I remember enjoying it. If given the opportunity, I’d love to visit India and maybe even appear in a Bollywood film someday.”

When asked about his future aspirations, Hae In expressed his desire to explore new genres. “There are so many genres I want to try, but I’d love to do a project that combines action and romance,” he said enthusiastically.

As for what love means to him, Hae In reflected deeply. “Love is difficult to fully express with words. It’s an extraordinary and powerful force,” he concluded, capturing the essence of his recent role and leaving his fans eagerly awaiting his next project.