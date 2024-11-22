Pushpa 2 US distributor addresses fan concerns over show availability amidst heavy competition

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, will be released in India on December 5 and in the US on December 4. With over 40,000 tickets already sold in the US, the anticipation for the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is immense.

However, fans have raised concerns about the limited number of shows for the film in the US, potentially impacting its record-breaking aspirations.

Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributor, reassured fans on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the scheduling constraints due to competition from major Hollywood releases like Wicked, Gladiator 2, and Moana 2, all releasing the same week.

Responding to a fan who compared the show counts for Pushpa 2 with Kalki 2898 AD and Devara: Part 1, they stated, “We understand ur concerns. Situation in the USA is bit different now… We r giving it our all. You don’t need to worry we know exactly where to fit in.”

The distributors further emphasized their efforts, revealing that Pushpa 2 has already secured over 3,300 shows across 900+ locations, ranking in the top three for Indian cinema releases in the US. They assured fans that show counts could still increase, adding, “Don’t worry brother, things will fall into place. We still have 2 weeks time and we’re set to go even higher.”

While some fans appreciated the reassurance, others expressed frustration over the disproportionate availability of Hindi-dubbed shows compared to Telugu shows in the US.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a highly awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which chronicled the rise of a daily wage laborer, Pushpa Raj, into a feared gangster.

In the sequel, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil returning as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively. The film will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi.

Despite challenges, the buzz around Pushpa 2 suggests it is poised to continue its predecessor’s legacy as a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences globally.