Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour set for Mumbai, selling tickets in minutes

Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour is finally coming to Mumbai, much to the excitement of his fans in the Maximum City. The Punjabi singer and actor’s concert is scheduled for December 19, 2024, at 7 pm, though the exact venue is yet to be announced.

Ticket booking for the Mumbai leg of the tour will begin on November 22, with a special presale for HSBC cardholders starting at 2 pm. and concluding at 5 pm. The general ticket sale for all other cardholders will commence at 5 pm. on the same day. Fans are urged to act quickly, as tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts are known to sell out within minutes due to high demand.

The presale offers a prime opportunity for HSBC cardholders to secure their spots before the general sale rush begins. Organizers have encouraged fans to book early to avoid disappointment. Diljit’s concerts have a history of being sold out, underlining his immense popularity across India and among the global Punjabi diaspora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit added the Mumbai show to his India tour schedule following strong demand from his fanbase, as the city was initially not included in the lineup. This addition has further fueled excitement among his supporters.

The Dil-Luminati India Tour kicked off on October 26, 2024, in Delhi and has since captivated audiences in cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The tour, spanning 11 cities, has become one of the highest-grossing concert tours in India. The final performance is set to take place in Guwahati on December 29, 2024. In addition to Mumbai, upcoming concerts will be held in cities like Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and Indore.

- Advertisement -

Diljit Dosanjh’s tour has not only showcased his exceptional singing talent but also highlighted his ability to connect deeply with his audience. His energetic performances and heartfelt moments, such as defending emotional fans or recovering gracefully from on-stage mishaps, have made headlines and further endeared him to fans.