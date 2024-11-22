3.6 C
New York
Friday, November 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan brings Mufasa to life in Hindi trailer for 'The...
EntertainmentTrending

Shah Rukh Khan brings Mufasa to life in Hindi trailer for ‘The Lion King’ along with his sons Aaryan and Abram

By: vibhuti

Date:

Shah Rukh Khan with his family, wife Gauri Khan, Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan. (Photo credit: @gaurikhan)

Related stories

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have reason to celebrate as the Hindi trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King has dropped, offering a magical glimpse into the jungle’s enchanting world. Clocking in at nearly two minutes, the trailer introduces a star-studded voice cast that has sparked immense excitement among audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his iconic voice to Mufasa, the wise and regal king of the jungle, in this Hindi version of the film. Adding a personal touch, SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, voices Simba, Mufasa’s son, while his youngest, AbRam Khan, voices young Mufasa, making it a Khan family affair that fans will cherish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The supporting cast features equally talented actors, with Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka. Their performances promise to bring a fresh dynamic to these beloved characters.

The trailer begins with Timon and Pumbaa, the comedic duo, engaging in a lively scene with other jungle animals. A somber young Mufasa soon appears, encountering Taka, whose father warns him to avoid Mufasa, labeling him as “awara” (wanderer). Mufasa, however, defends himself with the heartfelt line, “Mai awara nahi, mai to bas kho gaya hu” (“I am not a wanderer; I am just lost”).

- Advertisement -

As the story unfolds, viewers witness the growing bond between Mufasa and Taka, while a powerful moment hints at Mufasa’s journey toward fulfilling his destiny. The film emphasizes themes of leadership, self-discovery, and unity, making it more than just a jungle adventure.

In a statement shared by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his emotional connection to the character. “Mufasa is a character with an incredible legacy, representing the ultimate king of the jungle. As a father, I deeply relate to the bond between Mufasa and Simba,” said SRK, highlighting the universal themes of parenthood and wisdom.

Scheduled for release on December 20, Mufasa: The Lion King will be available in English, Hindi, and Tamil. With a stellar voice cast and a heartfelt storyline, this adaptation promises to captivate audiences, especially SRK fans eager to hear their favorite star bring Mufasa to life.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Keira Knightley calls her time on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ set traumatic, had to seek therapy

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Keira Knightley calls her time on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ set traumatic, had to seek therapy

Entertainment 0
Keira Knightley, a two-time Academy Award nominee, recently opened...

Indian prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju poised to make chess history at World Championship

Sports 0
Indian prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju broke new ground to reach...

Indian-American SEC leader spearheads US probes into Gautam Adani bribery scandal

Headline news 0
The US has launched two simultaneous investigations against Indian...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc