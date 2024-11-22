Shah Rukh Khan brings Mufasa to life in Hindi trailer for ‘The Lion King’ along with his sons Aaryan and Abram

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have reason to celebrate as the Hindi trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King has dropped, offering a magical glimpse into the jungle’s enchanting world. Clocking in at nearly two minutes, the trailer introduces a star-studded voice cast that has sparked immense excitement among audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his iconic voice to Mufasa, the wise and regal king of the jungle, in this Hindi version of the film. Adding a personal touch, SRK’s son, Aryan Khan, voices Simba, Mufasa’s son, while his youngest, AbRam Khan, voices young Mufasa, making it a Khan family affair that fans will cherish.

The supporting cast features equally talented actors, with Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka. Their performances promise to bring a fresh dynamic to these beloved characters.

The trailer begins with Timon and Pumbaa, the comedic duo, engaging in a lively scene with other jungle animals. A somber young Mufasa soon appears, encountering Taka, whose father warns him to avoid Mufasa, labeling him as “awara” (wanderer). Mufasa, however, defends himself with the heartfelt line, “Mai awara nahi, mai to bas kho gaya hu” (“I am not a wanderer; I am just lost”).

As the story unfolds, viewers witness the growing bond between Mufasa and Taka, while a powerful moment hints at Mufasa’s journey toward fulfilling his destiny. The film emphasizes themes of leadership, self-discovery, and unity, making it more than just a jungle adventure.

In a statement shared by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his emotional connection to the character. “Mufasa is a character with an incredible legacy, representing the ultimate king of the jungle. As a father, I deeply relate to the bond between Mufasa and Simba,” said SRK, highlighting the universal themes of parenthood and wisdom.

Scheduled for release on December 20, Mufasa: The Lion King will be available in English, Hindi, and Tamil. With a stellar voice cast and a heartfelt storyline, this adaptation promises to captivate audiences, especially SRK fans eager to hear their favorite star bring Mufasa to life.