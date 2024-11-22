Canada clarifies: No evidence linking Modi, Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

In a recent clarification, Canada stated that there is no evidence linking Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, or National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to criminal activities within Canada, including the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A statement from an intelligence advisor to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau read, “The government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate.”

This clarification followed heightened tensions between the two countries after Canadian media reports alleged that PM Modi and senior Indian officials were aware of a plot to eliminate Nijjar. India strongly dismissed these claims, calling them part of a “smear campaign.”

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded firmly, stating, “We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.”

The controversy began when Canadian media outlet The Globe and Mail quoted a senior national security official suggesting that Jaishankar and Doval were privy to the alleged plot. Canada had previously accused agents of the Indian government of serious criminal activities on its soil, a claim India categorically denied.

Relations between the two nations have been tense since October when Canada linked Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats to Nijjar’s murder. The accusations led to diplomatic friction, with both countries imposing restrictions on each other’s diplomats.

India has maintained its position that the allegations lack evidence and credibility. It has consistently emphasized that such reports are part of an agenda to malign the country’s image.

As tensions simmer, this clarification from the Canadian government may serve to de-escalate the situation, though a complete resolution remains to be seen.