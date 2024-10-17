13.7 C
New York
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsJustin Trudeau accuses India of sovereignty violation amid Sikh separatist killing fallout
News

Justin Trudeau accuses India of sovereignty violation amid Sikh separatist killing fallout

By: vibhuti

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 9: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, arrives for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) 75th Anniversary Celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium on July 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convene in Washington this week for its annual summit to discuss their future strategies and commitments, and marking the 75th anniversary of the alliance's founding. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Related stories

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India on Wednesday (16) of violating his country’s sovereignty, as diplomatic tensions soar over the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist in Vancouver.
At a parliamentary inquiry on foreign interference, Trudeau addressed what he characterized as broad efforts by Indian representatives to silence critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Canadian soil.
His comments echoed remarks he made earlier this week, after both countries expelled each others’ ambassador and five other top diplomats.
Ottawa has linked Modi’s government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh state who shot dead in June 2023 in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver.
Beyond the killing of Nijjar, Trudeau said national police had evidence that Canadians faced intimidation, violence and other threats from those acting in concert with the Indian government.
Trudeau said the decision by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to disclose details about such conduct on Monday was “entirely anchored in public safety.”
The RCMP had evidence that “violence towards Canadians… has been enabled by and in many cases directed by the Indian government,” Trudeau told the inquiry.
“We had clear and certainly now even clearer indications that India had violated Canada’s sovereignty,” he said.
The RCMP was trying to disrupt “the chain of activities that was resulting in drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion and even murder across Canada, particularly in the South Asian community,” the prime minister said.
Trudeau further detailed conduct that he said involved Indian “diplomats collecting information on Canadians who are opponents or in disagreement with the Modi government.”
He said that information was then passed along to “the highest levels within the Indian government,” and then “through criminal organizations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to then result in violence against Canadians on the ground.”
India’s Bishnoi crime gang has a grim reputation for assassinations and extortion on its home soil, but the RCMP have accused it of possible involvement in Nijjar’s killing.
The RCMP named the Bishnoi Group as an organized crime entity used by India to target members of the South Asian diaspora and Sikh separatists.
Trudeau said India’s intimidation tactics in Canada were not limited exclusively to the Sikh community.
Trudeau also addressed Canada’s efforts to engage India about its concerns.
When he raised the issue with Modi at the G-20 meeting in India in September 2023, two months after Nijjar’s killing, Modi explained there were people living in Canada who were critical of the Indian government who Modi “would like to see arrested,” Trudeau told the inquiry.
When Ottawa recently presented its latest allegations to New Delhi, Trudeau said the Indian response was “to double down on attacks against this government… but also to arbitrarily eject dozens of Canadian diplomats from India on absolutely no cause.”
Trudeau told the inquiry that his government does not want to be in a situation “of picking a fight with a significant trading partner.”
Nijjar — who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a citizen in 2015 — had advocated for a separate Sikh state, known as Khalistan, carved out of India.
He had been wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.
Four Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with Nijjar’s murder.
India on Monday called allegations it was connected to Nijjar’s killing “preposterous” and a “strategy of smearing India for political gains.”
Last year, the Indian government briefly curbed visas for Canadians and forced Ottawa to withdraw diplomats, and this week threatened further action.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India takes Sikh leader’s assassination plot seriously, says US state department
Next article
Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies in tragic fall from Buenos Aires Hotel at 31

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

$30,000 contract to assassinate Salman Khan revealed, gang sourced weapons from Pakistan

Entertainment 0
A ₹25 lakh contract to kill Bollywood actor Salman...

Radhika Apte debuts baby bump at BFI London Film Festival, expects first child with husband Benedict Taylor

Entertainment 0
Radhika Apte has revealed that she is expecting her...

Shah Rukh Khan reveales that he never wanted people to like his character in ‘Devdas’

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan, adored in India and globally, has...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc