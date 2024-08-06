Celebrity entrepreneurs: 10 Bollywood stars who own luxury brands

Bollywood celebrities are often celebrated for their talent and fashion sense on screen, but their influence extends beyond beauty, acting, and fashion. They frequently channel their star power into fashion and beauty brands that reflect their unique styles.

These ventures, ranging from luxury clothing lines to innovative skincare products, blend glamour with lifestyle sophistication, setting new trends in the industry and redefining their public personas.

Here is a list of popular brands owned by popular Bollywood celebrities, you must have come across:

Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HRX (@hrxbrand)

- Advertisement -

Hrithik Roshan’s HRX is a dynamic fitness and lifestyle brand founded in 2013. HRX, short for “Heart Rate Xtreme,” focuses on extreme fitness and wellness, offering a range of high-performance products including apparel, footwear, and accessories. The brand’s mission is to inspire people to overcome limits and achieve their fitness goals through a combination of physical and mental strength. HRX promotes a philosophy of pushing boundaries and embracing resilience. With Hrithik Roshan as its face, the brand leverages his dedication to fitness to motivate and empower individuals to lead healthier lives and stay committed to their personal wellness journeys.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt’s brand Edmama, launched in 2022, is a contemporary and stylish maternity wear line designed for modern mothers. The brand focuses on combining comfort and elegance, offering a range of chic, functional clothing that caters to the needs of expecting and new mothers. Edmama’s collection includes dresses, tops, and bottoms made from high-quality, breathable fabrics, ensuring both style and practicality. Alia Bhatt, known for her fashion sense and dedication to empowering women, brings her personal touch to the brand, aiming to make maternity wear both fashionable and comfortable. Edmama embodies her commitment to supporting women through their motherhood journey with grace.

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)

KAY by Katrina, launched by actress Katrina Kaif in 2022, is a beauty brand that emphasizes accessible luxury and high-quality skincare. The brand offers a range of products designed to enhance natural beauty, including skincare essentials like cleansers, serums, and moisturizers. KAY focuses on blending innovative formulations with premium ingredients to deliver effective and luxurious solutions. Katrina Kaif’s vision for KAY is to create a beauty line that empowers individuals to feel confident and radiant. The brand is known for its elegant packaging and commitment to quality, aiming to provide a sophisticated yet affordable skincare experience for a diverse audience.

Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Human Clothing (@beinghumanclothing)

Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation, established in 2012, is a prominent charitable organization focused on education and healthcare for underprivileged individuals in India. The foundation works to support and uplift marginalized communities through various initiatives, including funding schools, providing medical aid, and facilitating vocational training. Beyond its charitable activities, Being Human also encompasses a successful brand of clothing, jewelry, and watches, contributing to the foundation’s funds. Salman Khan’s commitment to social causes through Being Human reflects his dedication to giving back to society and improving the lives of those in need, embodying his belief in humanitarian efforts and social responsibility.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 82°E (@82e.official)

Elevate your skincare routine with 82°E, Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand offering clinically tested, expert-formulated products. Launched in 2022, 82°E combines advanced skincare science with Deepika’s commitment to quality. The brand focuses on delivering effective solutions that enhance your natural beauty and address various skincare needs. Alongside skincare, 82°E also offers a range of sophisticated fashion, including contemporary apparel, accessories, and footwear. Reflecting Deepika’s personal style, the brand emphasizes modern elegance and high-quality materials, aiming to empower women with versatile, timeless designs that boost confidence and provide exceptional craftsmanship and detail.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYNTRA (@myntra)

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s brand, House of Pataudi, was established in 2018 and reflects their royal heritage and sophisticated style. The label offers a curated collection of premium menswear and womenswear, including tailored suits, elegant kurtas, and stylish accessories. Named after the historic Pataudi Palace, the brand blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. House of Pataudi is known for its focus on luxurious fabrics and meticulous detailing, embodying the regal charm of the Pataudi family. The brand aims to provide timeless, high-quality clothing that resonates with both classic and modern sensibilities.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smytten (@getsmytten)

Kriti Sanon’s beauty brand, Hyphen, launched in 2023, focuses on delivering innovative skincare solutions. The brand emphasizes creating high-quality, science-backed products designed to cater to diverse skin types and concerns. Hyphen combines modern skincare science with natural ingredients to provide effective, luxurious treatments. Kriti Sanon’s vision for Hyphen is to offer products that enhance natural beauty while promoting self-care and confidence. The brand’s offerings include a range of skincare essentials such as cleansers, serums, and moisturizers, all crafted with a commitment to quality and efficacy. Hyphen aims to be a go-to brand for skincare enthusiasts seeking reliable and effective solutions.

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh’s company, Bold Care, is a brand dedicated to men’s wellness and personal care. Launched in 2020, Bold Care focuses on providing high-quality, effective products for grooming and health. The brand offers a range of products, including skincare, haircare, and health supplements, designed to address various aspects of men’s wellness with a focus on natural ingredients and scientifically backed formulations. Bold Care aims to break stereotypes and encourage men to prioritize self-care and grooming. With Ranveer Singh’s energetic and bold persona as a key influence, the brand promotes confidence and modern masculinity through its innovative product line.

Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, and Sussanne Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Label Life (@thelabellife)

Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, and Sussanne Khan have collaborated on a fashion label called The Label Life. Launched in 2015, The Label Life is a lifestyle and fashion brand offering a curated selection of chic and contemporary clothing, accessories, and home décor. The brand focuses on stylish, elegant designs that blend modern trends with timeless appeal. With each founder bringing her unique sense of style and expertise, The Label Life aims to provide sophisticated, versatile pieces that cater to a variety of tastes and occasions. The brand emphasizes quality, craftsmanship, and a commitment to helping customers create a stylish and well-rounded lifestyle.

Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akind (@akindbeauty)

Mira Rajput’s beauty brand, Akind, launched in 2023, focuses on delivering luxurious and effective skincare solutions. Akind aims to provide high-quality, dermatologist-tested products designed to cater to various skin types and concerns. The brand emphasizes natural ingredients combined with advanced skincare technology to create effective and gentle formulations. With a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, Akind offers a range of products including cleansers, serums, and moisturizers. Mira Rajput’s vision for Akind is to offer skincare that enhances natural beauty while promoting self-care and confidence. The brand stands out for its elegant packaging and focus on quality and efficacy.