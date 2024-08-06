How does Bollywood star Salman Khan’s real estate portfolio reflect his mega stardom?

Salman Khan, often known as Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg,’ has a net worth of about $35 million. With a career that has lasted over thirty years, he has become a major star in the Indian film industry.

Khan is famous not just for his acting but also for his work as a producer and TV host. His popularity goes beyond just movies, making him a cherished figure among fans.

Khan’s wealth is evident in his impressive real estate. One of his notable properties is his luxurious sea-view triplex apartment in Mumbai’s Galaxy Apartments, worth around $12 million. This apartment is a symbol of luxury and attracts fans daily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Khan also owns a large 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel called Arpita Farms. This estate features an outdoor pool, a gym, and space for animals, providing a perfect escape from city life.

- Advertisement -

Khan’s real estate investments include a lavish apartment in Address Downtown, Dubai, one of the tallest residential towers near the Burj Khalifa. This highlights his taste for luxurious living.

On his 51st birthday, Salman bought a beach house in Gorai valued at about $12 million. This five-bedroom property has an outdoor pool, a private theater, a gym, and a bike arena.

Additionally, Khan has a private yacht, which he bought for himself on his 50th birthday for around $3.5 million. His car collection includes high-end vehicles like Land Cruisers, worth about $2.7 million.

Through his production and distribution company, Salman Khan Films, Salman has been behind successful movies like Chillar Party, Race 3, Bharat, and Dabangg 3.

Khan is also involved in business ventures, including investments in startups and an entertainment video platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Human Clothing (@beinghumanclothing)

Khan’s charitable work is managed through his foundation, Being Human, which focuses on education and healthcare for underprivileged people in India. The brand, which includes clothing, jewelry, and watches, is valued at around $2.8 million.

In summary, Salman Khan’s luxurious lifestyle, marked by high-end properties and vehicles, reflects his great success. His commitment to philanthropy adds to his status as an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman to return as Chulbul Pandey in the next “Dabangg” film. Although there have been many rumors about “Dabangg 4,” nothing is confirmed yet. Salman has mentioned that the project will be approved soon and that it’s currently on hold for specific reasons, but progress is expected in the near future.