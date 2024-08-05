The Bollywood stars who became parents in 2024

The year 2024 has been a joyous one for several Bollywood celebrities, as they embraced parenthood. Here’s a list of Bollywood stars who welcomed their little bundles of joy this year:
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal shared a heartwarming pregnancy announcement on February 18, 2024. In a lovely post, the couple revealed they are expecting, accompanied by a photo of Varun tenderly kissing Natasha’s baby bump. Later Dhawan also shared an image of his son holding his finger as a post on Father’s Day.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Yami Gautam shared the delightful news of her pregnancy during the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Article 370’ on February 8, 2024, revealing she is five-and-a-half months along. Together with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Yami expressed their excitement about welcoming their first child.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child in 2024. The couple, who are already parents to a daughter, Vamika, were overjoyed to introduce their newborn son, Akaay Kohli, to the world.
Expecting Parents – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child. On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the couple shared this exciting news with their fans and followers on Instagram. They also revealed that Deepika is due in September 2024.