Ranbir Kapoor reveals romance with Alia Bhatt began on their first flight together: ‘that first day, it was on’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (L) with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India on July 12 to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPEPUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his love story with Alia Bhatt, revealing that their romance began on their first flight together while working on their film Brahmastra. He recalled that although he had met Alia multiple times over the years, he always felt there was something ‘special’ about her. Ranbir shared, “I’m so lucky I married somebody who I’m extremely close to as a friend. She’s my best friend, and I got really lucky with that.”

Reflecting on their initial meeting, Ranbir mentioned that he first met Alia when she was just nine years old, and he was 20. They did a photo shoot together for a movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make, called Balika Vadhu. “That’s the first time I met her,” he said.

Ranbir shared more about their relationship journey, saying that they started living together from the first year of their dating. “This is 2018, we started working on a film called Brahmastra. The first thing we did on Brahmastra was that we went to Tel Aviv to work with a movement coach. And on the plane was when we started our romance. That first day, it was on,” he recalled with a smile. “We started living together. She lived alone, I lived alone.”

 

He expressed his admiration for Alia, stating, “Alia is somebody I’d met over the years, and I knew that this person is special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister, and she really makes me smile. I love going on holiday with her, but I love coming home to her more. She’s a very ambitious girl, she’s very passionate about her work. She’s an overachiever.”

In the same interview, Ranbir admitted that Alia has tailored herself to suit his preferences, while he hasn’t.

Alia had previously shared the flight story during an appearance on Koffee with Karan. She said, “When I was single after a very long time, everyone around me, my sis and friends said you and he (Ranbir) are going to be together. We talked about it on our flight. We were seated together and then something went wrong with his seat. Later his seat got fixed and when we exchanged notes. The vibe started there only and the rest is history.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. They are now gearing up to work together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will also star Vicky Kaushal.

