Raj Kundra buys $3.6 million Lotus Electric SUV, outshining top stars

By: vibhuti

The car, with an on-road price of about $3.6 million in Delhi, is a significant purchase, highlighting Kundra’s existing affluence. (Photo credit: Getty images)

The first Bollywood star to own a Lotus Electric SUV, worth approximately $3.6 million, is not someone you might expect. The actor in question is Raj Kundra, who has only appeared in one film so far. Despite his limited film experience, he is already richer than some of the biggest names in the industry, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.

Raj Kundra, known primarily as an entrepreneur, recently bought the Lotus Electric SUV. This makes him the sole Bollywood owner of this rare and exclusive vehicle. Interestingly, Kundra’s film debut didn’t perform well at the box office. However, he had considerable wealth before stepping into the film industry.

Kundra was recently seen driving his new Lotus Electric SUV to his home. The car, with an on-road price of about $3.6 million in Delhi, is a significant purchase, highlighting Kundra’s existing affluence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HT Lifestyle (@htlifestyle)

This surprising revelation shows that while Kundra may be a newcomer in Bollywood, his wealth from business ventures has allowed him to invest in high-end luxury items like the Lotus Electric SUV.

Several Bollywood actors are known for their extravagant car collections. Salman Khan owns a luxurious range including the BMW X6 and the Audi RS7. Shah Rukh Khan boasts a collection featuring the Bugatti Veyron, one of the world’s most expensive cars.

Ranveer Singh drives a range of high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz. Akshay Kumar has a notable collection with cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Bentley Continental GT. These actors often flaunt their opulent vehicles, reflecting their substantial success and taste for luxury.

