Salman Khan’s cameo steals the spotlight in Varun Dhawan’ Baby John Trailer | Watch video

(Photo credit: @varundvn)

The much-anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan’s action drama Baby John released on Monday evening, leaving fans thrilled with a surprise cameo by Salman Khan. As the trailer wrapped up, Salman’s unmistakable presence, marked by his piercing gaze, set social media abuzz. Fans speculated about his role after hearing his voice wish a hearty “Merry Christmas,” fueling expectations of a power-packed collaboration with Varun.

The trailer showcased Varun Dhawan in a rugged avatar, performing high-octane action sequences as he vows to protect his on-screen daughter. However, it was Salman Khan’s unexpected entry at the trailer’s climax that truly electrified the audience. Viewers couldn’t help but wonder whether Salman would reprise his iconic Chulbul Pandey character from the Dabangg series in the film.

 

Reacting to the trailer, a fan excitedly noted, “That Last part! Bhai said ‘Merry Christmas.’ Ready for Full BOOM BAAM!” Another fan commented, “Last 2 sec of trailer is enough to make me book ticket of this film for 3 times at least.” The hype surrounding Salman’s cameo also led to speculations about its impact. A fan remarked, “That 5 min cameo will take the hype to next level. Screen time 5-10 min ka, impact puure mahine ka.”

The electrifying background score and action sequences have also drawn applause. One fan wrote, “Real mass cinema!! Theatre will going to blast. BGM is sick.” Another added, “Varun is going to give us one of his best performances yet!”

Produced by Atlee and directed by A Kaleeswaran, Baby John promises a star-studded cast with Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Releasing on December 25, the film is poised to be a major Christmas entertainer.

Fans eagerly await confirmation on the extent of Salman Khan’s involvement. Whether it’s a short cameo or a significant role, his presence is already amplifying expectations for Baby John.

