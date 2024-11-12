4.3 C
New York
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan's cameo in 'Baby John,' hails Janhvi Kapoor...
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Baby John,’ hails Janhvi Kapoor as “busiest actress” in Bollywood

By: vibhuti

Bollywood Indian actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor (R) pose for a photocall ahead of the screening of the upcoming Prime Video Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film 'Bawaal' in Mumbai on July 18, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

In a recent interactive session with fans, Varun Dhawan shared some exciting details about his upcoming projects, especially the anticipated action film Baby John. The highlight of the conversation was his confirmation of Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie, which has stirred fans’ excitement.

As Bollywood’s “Bhaijaan,” Salman Khan’s appearances in films often create a buzz, and Baby John seems to be no exception.

When a fan asked Varun directly, “Bhai ka cameo Baby John me kitne minutes ka hai?” he responded playfully, “Minutes nahi bolunga, impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega.” Although Varun refrained from revealing the duration of Salman’s appearance, he hinted at a lasting impact, raising curiosity among fans.

 

The comment section soon flooded with messages, with one fan enthusiastically writing, “Mass can’t wait for Megastar Salman Khan’s cameo in Baby John!” Another fan speculated on a possible connection with an Atlee + Salman collaboration, which Varun did not confirm or deny.

Varun also praised his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, with whom he previously starred in Bawaal (2023). Their on-screen chemistry in the film was widely appreciated, and they are set to reunite for Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a rom-com that has fans eagerly awaiting its release.

 

When asked about working with Janhvi, Varun commented, “Janhvi is amazing. I’m happy cause she’s currently the busiest actress in our business now, so I’m happy for her.”

There’s a bit of mystery surrounding Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Many fans speculate that it might be part of Shashank Khaitan’s Dulhania franchise, following Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

The first two installments featured Alia Bhatt and Varun in lead roles, and fans are eager to see if Janhvi’s addition signals a new direction for the series. However, the producers haven’t confirmed this fan theory.

With Salman Khan’s cameo in Baby John and his upcoming film with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan has piqued fans’ curiosity, hinting at thrilling moments in his forthcoming projects.

