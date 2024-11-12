Aamir Khan reveals Kiran Rao’s tips on ‘how to be a better husband,’ and her witty comeback on ‘being a better wife’

Actor Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao, who divorced in 2021 after 16 years of marriage, recently shared lighthearted reflections on their relationship dynamics. In an interview with

The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir disclosed that Kiran had left him a list of 11 points to improve as a husband after their separation. This list, as Aamir humorously noted, has become something he works on “every day.”

Discussing one of the list’s items, Aamir said, “She [Kiran] said you don’t allow other people to talk. I didn’t agree with her, but I wrote it down. I said, ‘Hmm.’ I wrote them in my notes on my phone…I’ve been working on them.”

Aamir highlighted that Kiran didn’t ask him how she could improve as a wife. He cheekily suggested that he would have provided a list, had she asked.

When prompted, Kiran offered a witty retort: “Okay. Luckily now I’m ex-wife, so don’t need to know.” The playful exchange highlights the couple’s enduring friendship and mutual respect, even post-divorce.

Aamir and Kiran first met during the filming of Lagaan, where Aamir starred and Kiran worked as an assistant director. They married in December 2005 and share a son, Azad Rao Khan. The two remain co-parents and continue to support each other’s careers.

Earlier this year, Kiran mentioned in an interview with Zoom that she often corrects people who still call her “Aamir Khan’s wife,” emphasizing how, despite her achievements, her identity is often associated with Aamir.

“I am routinely asked, even now at the airport…people go like, ‘You are Aamir Khan’s wife, right?’ They might not even know my name…though now I have to say, ‘Ex-wife.’”

Kiran’s latest directorial project, Laapataa Ladies, received critical acclaim and was selected as India’s official Oscar entry. The film, released in March 2024, stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.

Aamir’s recent appearance was in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film featuring Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, directed by Advait Chandan.