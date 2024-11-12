Swifties react as Taylor Swift skips MTV EMAs to cheer on Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Fans of Taylor Swift, often known as Swifties, recently expressed disappointment over her absence from the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), suspecting that she missed the event to attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs football game instead.

Taylor’s pre-recorded acceptance speech for her and Post Malone’s Best Video Award win, during which she expressed her regret at being unable to attend the show in person, only fueled the fan theories. “I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight,” she said in her recorded message, referring to her ongoing concert tour.

The fans’ reactions arose as Taylor’s message played for EMA attendees, at the same time she was spotted at the Chiefs game in Kansas City with her mother, Andrea Swift, by her side.

Given that the EMA ceremony was held in the UK and broadcast in the evening there, it was still afternoon in Kansas City when Taylor was cheering Kelce’s team on to a 16-14 victory against the Denver Broncos. The timing of events didn’t go unnoticed by her fanbase, who quickly took to social media to humorously call out the singer.

Comments from fans flooded social media platforms. One fan humorously pointed out the inconsistency, writing, “‘I’m so sad I can’t be with you tonight’ THIS LIAR,” while another teased, “‘Coming from the Eras Tour’? More like coming from in my Chiefs era tour.” Some fans went as far as likening her statement to “calling in sick at work”—a relatable analogy many found entertaining given Taylor’s high-profile life.

Swift’s continued support of Kelce’s career milestones has also been a hot topic, especially as their relationship has garnered significant media attention. During this Chiefs game, Kelce achieved a new career milestone, reportedly tying a record previously held by a former Chiefs player.

Taylor’s mother’s presence at the game with her only intensified interest in the couple’s growing public bond, as fans noted how much her support seems to extend to Kelce’s family and career.

While some fans lightheartedly poked fun at the situation, a few others defended her need for rest amid a hectic schedule.

“No I get her and she deserves the rest during her break but lying on international TV even tho people will know where she is is [sic] hilarious,” wrote another user on X. Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour has been a physically demanding endeavor, and her decision to take breaks when possible, especially to support her personal life, has been noted by many fans as reasonable and well-deserved.