Khushi Kapoor sparks dating rumors with Vedang Raina after Maldives vacation, customized bracelet

Khushi Kapoor, the star of the highly anticipated The Archies series, has sparked fresh dating rumors, with the Internet buzzing about her possible relationship with actor Vedang Raina.

The speculation began after Khushi posted a set of vacation photos from the Maldives, where she was joined by her sister Janhvi Kapoor. While the picturesque shots from her trip to the tropical paradise were stunning, it wasn’t just the scenic beauty that caught fans’ attention—it was a bracelet that Khushi wore, which seemed to confirm the rumors.

The bracelet, featuring beads spelling out “Vedang,” led to a surge of online discussions and fueled the growing speculation that Khushi and Vedang are more than just friends.

Fans quickly connected the dots, noticing that Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi had also worn a customized piece of jewelry featuring her rumored boyfriend’s name, Shikhar Pahariya, a few months earlier. These subtle hints from both Kapoor sisters have left fans eagerly speculating about the young couple’s relationship status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

- Advertisement -

Khushi had shared these photos on Instagram while relaxing in a swimsuit, enjoying her time in the Maldives. The bracelet, alongside her carefree vacation vibe, has quickly become the topic of conversation among her followers.

The two sisters seem to share a love for meaningful, personalized accessories, making their social media posts even more intriguing.

The connection between Khushi and Vedang goes beyond jewelry. Recently, Khushi celebrated her birthday with a pyjama party, where she hosted a fun-filled evening with friends and family.

Her birthday bash, dubbed the “famjam,” featured her closest friends, including Anjini Dhawan, Aaliyah Kashyap, and Muskan Chanana, who all wore pink pyjamas. However, the most notable guest at the party was Vedang Raina, who was seen in several pictures alongside Khushi and her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

In one memorable photo, Khushi’s father, Boney Kapoor, is seen with his arm around Vedang’s shoulder, further adding to the idea that their bond might be more serious than previously thought.

Khushi herself shared the pictures with the caption, “Chapter 24,” which many believe could be a reference to the ongoing chapter of her life, including her personal relationships.

This wasn’t the first time the two were spotted together. Khushi and Vedang have been seen at multiple events over the past few months, sparking rumors and piquing interest in their connection.

The pair even walked the ramp together at the ICW 2024, a prestigious fashion event organized by designer Gaurav Gupta. Their growing closeness has been the subject of numerous fan theories, and both have tried to address the rumors in their own ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Khushi was asked directly about her relationship with Vedang, to which she responded with a witty reference to the popular film Om Shanti Om. “You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there’s a row of people just saying, ‘Om and I were just good friends’?” she said, clearly deflecting the question while still leaving room for curiosity. Despite the playful response, the pair’s frequent public appearances continue to fuel the speculation that something more is brewing between them.

In addition to her relationship rumors, Khushi has been making waves with her acting career. She is currently working on her upcoming project Naadaniyaan, where she stars opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, Vedang, who gained attention for his performance in Jigra, has also become a rising star in the Bollywood scene. Although the film didn’t do well at the box office, Vedang’s talent has not gone unnoticed.

As Khushi and Vedang continue to be seen together at various events, the question on everyone’s mind remains: are they just good friends, or is there something more to their relationship? Only time will tell, but for now, the customized bracelet seems to be adding weight to the idea that their bond is indeed more than just platonic.