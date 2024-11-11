11.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAjay Devgn criticizes new Bollywood generation for lacking 'men-men' presence
EntertainmentTrending

Ajay Devgn criticizes new Bollywood generation for lacking ‘men-men’ presence

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor (L) and Ajay Devgn (C) pose alongside film director-producer Rohit Shetty for the promotion of their Indian Hindi-language action film 'Singham Again' during celebrations ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai on October 28, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Ajay Devgn recently shared his thoughts on Bollywood’s evolving male archetypes, saying the industry now has more “boys” than “men.” On The Ranveer Show, the 55-year-old actor, known for his strong, intense roles, highlighted the difference in attitude between today’s actors and stars from earlier generations.

Devgn said, “In today’s world, you don’t see a dominating male personality. All are boys; you don’t see men-men.” He recalled legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Sunny Deol, whose robust screen presence felt genuinely powerful.

Devgn explained that simply having a muscular physique doesn’t make someone a “man”; instead, it’s about possessing a strong attitude and approach to life.

Reflecting on the past, he noted how audiences once believed in the on-screen power of actors like Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol, saying, “When Akshay was thrashing ten people or Sunny Deol was pulling out a hand pump, we clapped because we believed it. Today, we don’t get that feeling.”

- Advertisement -

Devgn attributes this shift to changing upbringing and values, where powerful male personalities are less common. Fans can soon see him return as Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kareena Kapoor flaunts her beach photos of Maldives trip with Saif Ali Khan
Next article
Khushi Kapoor sparks dating rumors with Vedang Raina after Maldives vacation, customized bracelet

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Swifties react as Taylor Swift skips MTV EMAs to cheer on Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Entertainment 0
Fans of Taylor Swift, often known as Swifties, recently...

Khushi Kapoor sparks dating rumors with Vedang Raina after Maldives vacation, customized bracelet

Entertainment 0
Khushi Kapoor, the star of the highly anticipated The...

Eleven militants killed in Manipur gunfight, CRPF personnel injured

India News 0
A gunfight between security forces and militants in Manipur’s...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc