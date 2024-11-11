Ajay Devgn criticizes new Bollywood generation for lacking ‘men-men’ presence

Ajay Devgn recently shared his thoughts on Bollywood’s evolving male archetypes, saying the industry now has more “boys” than “men.” On The Ranveer Show, the 55-year-old actor, known for his strong, intense roles, highlighted the difference in attitude between today’s actors and stars from earlier generations.

Devgn said, “In today’s world, you don’t see a dominating male personality. All are boys; you don’t see men-men.” He recalled legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Sunny Deol, whose robust screen presence felt genuinely powerful.

Devgn explained that simply having a muscular physique doesn’t make someone a “man”; instead, it’s about possessing a strong attitude and approach to life.

Reflecting on the past, he noted how audiences once believed in the on-screen power of actors like Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol, saying, “When Akshay was thrashing ten people or Sunny Deol was pulling out a hand pump, we clapped because we believed it. Today, we don’t get that feeling.”

Devgn attributes this shift to changing upbringing and values, where powerful male personalities are less common. Fans can soon see him return as Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.