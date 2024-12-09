8.7 C
New York
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan responds to Allu Arjun's praise in 'Pushpa 2' promotions: 'You give me more than I deserve'

By: vibhuti

Date:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (9), the legendary actor acknowledged Arjun's admiration, calling himself a fan of the Pushpa star. (Photo credit: @ashokmistry4545)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude after Pushpa star Allu Arjun praised his acting and enduring grace. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (9), the legendary actor acknowledged Arjun’s admiration, calling himself a fan of the Pushpa star and humbly stating, “You give me more than I deserve.”

The interaction stemmed from a recent interview where Allu Arjun lauded Amitabh Bachchan as his biggest inspiration in Bollywood. Arjun praised the veteran actor’s unparalleled career, grace, and dedication to acting, which he continues to display even at an advanced age.

When asked which Bollywood actor inspires him the most, Arjun said, “Amitabh ji inspires me the most. He has a long span of career. I absolutely adore the megastar of the country, Amitabh ji. We have all grown up watching his films. He has got a lot of impact on us in the growing years.”

Arjun further added, “So one word if I’ve to say I’ll say I’m a huge ardent fan of Amitabhji. Even till date at this age such a big age also I keep thinking even if I get really old I should still be acting like how gracefully Amitabh ji has been doing it. If you are 60-70-80, you should work as beautifully as Amitabh ji does.”

A clip from this interview was shared by an X user, sparking a heartfelt exchange between the two stars. Arjun also referred to Amitabh as “our superhero,” emphasizing the surreal feeling of receiving acknowledgment from the Bollywood icon himself.

Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as the “Shahenshah of Bollywood,” has remained active in the film industry for over five decades, continuing to inspire younger actors like Allu Arjun with his dedication and work ethic.

The mutual admiration between the two actors showcases the respect shared across generations of Indian cinema, as the younger generation looks up to veterans like Amitabh for inspiration and guidance in their craft.

