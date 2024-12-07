3.6 C
Deepika Padukone's first appearance in public after pregnancy in Diljit Dosanjh's concert...
Deepika Padukone’s first appearance in public after pregnancy in Diljit Dosanjh’s concert | Watch video

By: vibhuti

(Photo credit: @elitestanning)

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone surprised fans with her special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru on Thursday (6).

The actress, who recently starred in Singham Again, took to the stage alongside Diljit as he performed his popular tracks. In an Instagram video shared by the singer, Deepika can be seen grooving to his hits Hass Hass and Lover, much to the audience’s delight.

This memorable concert outing comes just three months after Deepika and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua, on September 8. The couple announced the joyous news via social media with the heartfelt note, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Priyanka Chopra sent her love with heart emojis, Alia Bhatt added her signature red hearts, and Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo. God bless the little angel.” Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, “Laxmi aayi hai. The queen is here.”

On Diwali this year, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first-ever picture of Dua and revealed her name with a touching caption: “‘Dua’ : Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Deepika recently made her first public appearance with baby Dua in November, as the mother-daughter duo was spotted at Mumbai airport. Dressed casually, Deepika looked radiant while carrying her newborn.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a packed schedule with major projects such as Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is busy with his upcoming espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, featuring a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

Deepika and Ranveer’s journey as a couple began in 2013 on the sets of Ram Leela. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018 and announced their pregnancy earlier this year, making 2024 a milestone year for the star duo.

