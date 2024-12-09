Jay-Z denies allegations of sexual assault at 2000 VMAs after party

Jay-Z has denied allegations of sexual assault made by a woman who claims he assaulted her at a 2000 after-party following the Video Music Awards. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, had initially filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs in October, but on December 8, 2024, amended the suit to include the rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z as a defendant.

The woman alleges that at the age of 13, she was assaulted by Combs and Jay-Z after consuming a drink at the party, which caused her to feel woozy. She claims she wandered into a bedroom where Jay-Z assaulted her first, followed by Combs. The lawsuit states that the woman managed to escape the party after hitting Combs.

In a statement to CNN, Jay-Z rejected the accusations, calling them “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” He expressed his heartbreak for his family, particularly the impact the media attention would have on his children, saying, “My wife and I will have to sit our children down… explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

Combs, who was indicted in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related crimes, has denied all wrongdoing. The woman’s amended lawsuit also accuses Jay-Z of orchestrating a campaign of harassment, bullying, and intimidation against her attorneys to prevent her from naming him in the lawsuit.

Jay-Z’s legal team responded, calling the mediation request a “blackmail attempt.” In a statement, his lawyer criticized the attorney for making such a request, referring to the lawyer’s history of “theatrics.”

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the plaintiff, issued a response, stating, “The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.” He further clarified that the alleged victim had never demanded money from Jay-Z, only confidential mediation.