Entertainment

Asha Bhosle announces debut of granddaughter Zanai

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle‘s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is set to make her cinematic debut.

The young girl will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s wife Rani Sai Bhonsale in filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh’s upcoming film The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Announcing the debut of Zanai, Asha Bhosle took to X and wrote, “I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best.”

Sandeep Ssingh also expressed his happiness in having Zanai in his film.

He said, “l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji’s granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai.”

He added, “As Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being.”

The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The film marks Sandeep Singh’s theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

