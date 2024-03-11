‘Heartening to see my work being acknowledged’: Rani Mukerji

Actress Rani Mukerji has been on a roll. Her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is making her win prestigious awards at several events.

On Sunday night, she won the Best Actor trophy at Zee Cine Awards.

On receiving the award, Rani exclaimed, “This award is very special for me. This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded. MCVN is a very special film because it is the story of a mother and her strength. For me, it was necessary to ensure that this story reaches a larger audience, because this is a story of every Indian woman, every mother.”

“I would like to specially thank my director Ashima Chibber who has made this story reach a larger audience through me. I would also like to thank my producers Zee Studios – Shariq, Bhumika, and Emmay Entertainment – Nikhil, Madhu, and Monisha for standing with me and supporting this film at a time when all believed that the content films wouldn’t work in the theatres. I would also like to thank the Estonian crew who had a huge contribution in the making of this film,” she added.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (MCVN) talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Thanking audience for loving the film, Rani further said, ” 2023 has been an important year for cinema because films like MCVN have got immense respect and love from the audience. It is because of your love that I have been awarded with this honour. We get awards because of the love of our colleagues and the audience. Thank you very much once again for giving so much love to MCVN. I am very, very grateful.”