Monday, March 11, 2024
Entertainment

Oscars 2024: Big names and movies snubbed at 96th Academy Awards

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards unfolded pretty much as expected, with Oppenheimer dominating the award ceremony with seven wins while Maestro and Killers Of The Flower Moon were majorly snubbed.

Maestro had secured 10 nominations in some of the biggest categories, but the film failed to win any trophies throughout the night.

After Gangs of New York (2002) and The Irishman (2019), this is the third time celebrated filmmaker Martine Scorsese lost winning any trophy at the Academy Awards.

As for Killers Of The Flower Moon, the film had seven nominations to its name but did not win any by the end of the night.

Barbie, the film which set the box office on fire upon its release last year, has been snubbed at all prominent awards ceremonies. It met a similar fate at the Oscars 2024.

The film had eight nominations at the 96th Academy Awards but won no trophy. It did not come as a surprise since, as mentioned earlier, it has been snubbed throughout the awards season.

Academy Awards’ history also confirms it is not that big of a surprise as this is the fifth year in a row that the top box-office hit won just one or even no Oscars.

The award for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things. Not only was the actress surprised at her own win, but so were fans who were convinced the award would go to Gladstone, who was aiming to make history by becoming the first Native American to win in that category.

Gladstone’s snub which many thought robbed the actress of her well-deserved win. She was nominated for her powerful performance in Killers of the Flower Moon opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese directorial.

 

Shelbin MS

