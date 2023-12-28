9.8 C
ZEE5 Global announces world digital premiere of 'Tejas'
Entertainment

ZEE5 Global announces world digital premiere of ‘Tejas’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, today announced the world digital premiere of Tejas, starring actor Kangana Ranaut. Premiering on 5th January, the film showcases Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before avatar, portraying the role of a fearless Indian Air Force pilot. Crafted as an action-packed thriller, the film is skilfully written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by the industry stalwart Ronnie Screwvala. Joining Kangana in this gripping tale is a set of talented actors – Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsvardhan Rane, Divya Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra.

Tejas traces the journey of an ambitious young woman aspiring to become a fighter pilot, challenging stereotypes, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession. The film delves into themes of bravery, dedication, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. As the story progresses, Kangana Ranaut will be seen becoming an Indian Air Force fighter pilot, who is on a daring mission to rescue from terrorists an Indian spy who has some very confidential information. This kidnapping is also linked to an impending attack on India, forming the crux of the narrative.

The film also captures Tejas’s tragic past and how she inspires the audience while also instilling a deep sense of pride. Tejas will have its digital premiere on 5th January exclusively on ZEE5 Global.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, “We are happy to announce the world digital premiere of Tejas exclusively on ZEE5 Global in our continued endeavor to bring you diverse and compelling content. ‘Tejas’ is a celebration of bravery, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces and we are sure it will resonate well with viewers across the globe.”

Kangana Ranaut emphasised, “With Tejas, our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honor and respect them. I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as Tejas takes flight on the digital stage!”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, ‘Tejas reflects the mood of a shining India – innovation with our very own aircraft Tejas, our young Indians wanting to be in the service of the nation. Collaborating with ZEE5 Global has been a strategic choice to bring the best of entertainment to the masses. The platform’s wider and deeper audience reach provides a unique opportunity to take our story to the grass-roots.”

Writer and Director Sarvesh Mewara mentioned, “Creating Tejas has been a labour of love, and I’m proud of my directorial debut. From the in-depth research to the meticulous craftsmanship, every aspect has been infused with passion. Kangana’s performance is nothing short of perfection; she brings the character to life. Moreover, collaborating with the visionary Ronnie Screwvala has been a privilege, and together, we’re excited to present Tejas on the global stage of ZEE5 Global.”

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

