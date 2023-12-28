9.8 C
4 unmissable concepts redefining storytelling on ZEE5 Global

By: Shelbin MS

ZEE5 Global’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of narrative in the digital age is evident through a myriad of shows that cater to a wide spectrum of preferences. From mystical friendships to historical sagas, true crime narratives, and the comedy of life, the platform unfolds a kaleidoscopic array of unique concepts and formats that redefine storytelling. Here are four unique concepts and formats that set ZEE5 Global apart, catering to a wide range of preferences.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu: The first-ever animated series on the platform stands out as a rare gem tailored for young audiences, offering a commendable blend of clean, kid-friendly entertainment coupled with a thoughtful execution that adds depth to the narrative. Parth, a dejected teenager, finds a friend in Jugnu, a mysterious boy living in the forest. After Jugnu’s reality is revealed to Parth, the duo embarks on a mission to protect a mythological tree. The makers deserve applause for crafting an engaging visual experience that captivates the imagination of its viewers

The Kashmir Files: Unreported: The docuseries captures the story of Kashmir, highlighting the events leading up to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s, the abrogation of Article 370, and its impact on the former state. The Kashmir Files: Unreported stands out as a compelling and emotionally charged docuseries, a first of its kind on the platform, that amplifies the harrowing voices of Kashmiri Pandit victims, delving into the unreported aspects of their painful past and raising uncomfortable yet crucial questions about the future of the community.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan: Yet another docuseries on ZEE5 Global explores the life of Veerappan and the people involved in the hunt for the infamous bandit. It showcases interviews with Veerappan, journalists, politicians, and the victims’ families. The docuseries skilfully blends Veerappan’s narrative with interviews from journalists, activists, affected individuals, and even his daughter, providing a nuanced examination of his character, for a compelling viewing experience. Released after the success of “The Kashmir Files: Unreported,” this series further establishes its impact on the platform by continuing to deliver compelling storytelling and thought-provoking perspectives.

Humorously Yours: Season 3 A unique slice-of-life comedy-drama with a twist of stand-up comedy – yet another first for ZEE5 Global, delves into the intricate world of fame and relationships, providing a humorous journey through the highs and lows of a comedian’s life in the spotlight. Vipul Goyal, a stand-up comedian, experiences many challenges on and off stage on his way to stardom. His wife Kavya and best friend Bhushi accompany him on this great adventure.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

