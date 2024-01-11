5 C
London
Friday, January 12, 2024
Entertainment

Zee TV to air highlights of Asian Business Awards on Jan 28

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

All the glitz and glamour from the 25th anniversary of the Asian Business Awards will be aired on Zee TV on Sunday, January 28th, at 7 pm.

A total of nine awards were handed out at the glittering ceremony, held at the Park Plaza Hotel in central London and attended by over 700 guests, among them were powerful politicians, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, and Vikram Doraiswami, the high commissioner of India to the UK, as well as billionaire entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

The event also saw the launch of the latest edition of the annual Asian Rich List. It profiles the 101 wealthiest South Asians in Britain.

Deputy Prime Minister Dowden paid tribute to the “unwavering ambition, hard work, and determination” of Asian businesses.

“The success of British Asian businesses has affected so many sectors, from medicine to manufacturing, food to farmer, steel to retail, creativity to tech.

“Again and again, people of Asian heritage have trodden that path to success, including, I should add one bright young lad that started out helping out in a pharmacy. The man who has trodden the path from a small shop in Southampton to 10 Downing Street, the man who shows that anything is possible in this great country, our first British Asian prime minister, your friends, my boss, Rishi Sunak.”

The Asian Business Awards are hosted by the Asian Media Group, which publishes Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat news weeklies as well as the Asian Rich List and the GG2 Power List.

AMG Head of Digital and India Aditya Solanki said: “It is with immense pride that we reflect on the critical journey of the Asian business community over the past quarter century.

“From humble beginnings to commanding a significant presence in various industries, the Asian community has demonstrated unparalleled determination, skill, and commitment to excellence.

“Over the last 25 years, we have witnessed the rise of visionary leaders who have not only excelled in their respective fields, but I’ve also paved the way for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“The Asian Business Awards have served as a platform to recognise and applaud individuals.”

Shelbin MS

