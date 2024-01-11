5 C
London
Friday, January 12, 2024
American rapper G-Eazy to perform in India

By: Shelbin MS

American rapper G-Eazy has a surprise for his fans in India. The ‘Good Life’ hitmaker is all set to perform in India in February.

As per a statement, G-Eazy will first enthrall the audience of Bengaluru on February 10. After Bengaluru, he will perform in Delhi-NCR on February 11. His last stop will be in Mumbai on February 15.

Excited about his India tour, G-Eazy said, “Namaste India! I’m beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I’ve heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can’t wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night – we’re going to make history together.”

G-Eazy’s arena tour is produced by Spacebound.

Karan Singh, Director, Spacebound stated, “We at Spacebound are committed to hosting the top-tier talent of the music industry on Indian shores and the G-Eazy India Tour will further cement the brand’s pioneering position within the live events industry of India. G-Eazy has established himself as a staple in the touring and music world and we are ecstatic to be a part of this historic moment. Get ready for a groundbreaking tour that will set a new milestone within the hip-hop events industry of India!”

In the rap game over the last decade, G-Eazy has won prestigious awards including Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and American Music Awards. He has also worked with other renowned artistes like Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, and Cardi B.

