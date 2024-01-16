-1 C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Entertainment

Vikrant Massey to headline 'The Sabarmati Report'

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is riding high on the success of his recent film 12th Fail, is set to headline an upcoming film, titled The Sabarmati Report.

Joining him on the cast are Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the web series Grahan, is attached to helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 3, 2024.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the announcement on its official Instagram page on Monday.

“Get ready to unfold history with an untold story – The Sabarmati Report – a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation! In cinemas on 3rd May, 2024. @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @amulvmohan @anshulmohan @ranjanchandel @vikrantmassey @raashiikhanna @iridhidogra @vikirfilms @aseemarrora @vivek.koka @janvigill @shrey.jhawar @zeemusiccompany,” the banner said in the post.

 

While Massey was last seen in 12th Fail, Khanna was last seen in the web series Farzi and Dogra in Tiger 3.

Shelbin MS
