Teja Sajja transcends regional boundaries with ‘HanuMan’

As storytelling and performance take center stage, one name has emerged as a true powerhouse – Teja Sajja. His portrayal of Hanumanthu in the blockbuster film HanuMan has not only earned him accolades from critics but has also positioned him as a rising star whose performance is being hailed by fans across the nation.

Released on 12 January 2024, on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, HanuMan received massive love from nationwide audiences, with Teja Sajja’s performance being a highlight.

The film’s box office success is a testament to both its engaging narrative and the audience’s appreciation for Teja’s acting prowess. Grossing over £10 million, HanuMan emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, solidifying Teja’s status as a bankable star.

Teja Sajja’s portrayal of Hanumanthu, a humble villager who stumbles upon the mystical Mani and gains superpowers, was nothing short of transformative. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to the character, coupled with his on-screen charisma, has endeared him to audiences of all ages.

The actor’s popularity has transcended regional boundaries, with fans from across the nation singing praises for his portrayal of Hanumanthu. Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions about his performance, and fan clubs dedicated to the young actor have been sprouting up, showcasing the widespread admiration for his talent.

With the blockbuster superhero film HanuMan, Teja who has now become a household name is all set to leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.