Entertainment'The Watchers': Trailer for Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut film out
Entertainment

'The Watchers': Trailer for Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut film out

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

We had previously informed our readers that Ishana Night Shyamalan is set to follow in her filmmaker father M Night Shyamalan’s footsteps and direct her first film titled The Watchers.

Warner Bros has now unveiled the first teaser trailer of the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan. The much-anticipated film is an adaptation of AM Shine’s novel of the same name and stars Dakota Fanning in the lead role.

The Watchers is a horror adventure novel set in the remote forests of Galway. Mysterious creatures in the forest house humans as pets. Mina, a young woman, escapes from the mysterious creatures when her car breaks down near the forest. She remains inside a concrete bunker with other people who are kept in observation by the creatures after she escapes them. The rest of the story revolves around how they figure out the identity of the watchers (mysterious creatures) and why they keep humans inside a cage.

Produced by M Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad, the film also stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere in key roles.

The Watchers is slated to hit theatres on June 7, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

