Bollywood star Nora Fatehi signs with Warner Music

Nora Fatehi, who is known for her work in Bollywood, has signed a global deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), her first agreement with a major global record company.

The partnership aims to elevate Nora’s international music career, collaborating with teams worldwide to broaden her fanbase through various projects and releases. It’s worth noting that she will continue to be signed to T-Series for her Bollywood ventures.

Sharing her excitement about the deal, Nora said, “My ambition is to be a global music star and performer, connecting with fans all over the world. I want to use my diverse cultural background to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I’m excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me fulfill this goal.”

“Nora is an extraordinary talent, electric performer, and cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background,” said WMG CEO Robert Kyncl. “Her passion and ambition are infectious and we’re excited to help her reach new audiences, places, and heights across the globe.”

Born in Toronto to a family of Moroccan heritage and based in India, Nora Fatehi is fluent in multiple languages, including Darija, Arabic, English, and French. She has a diverse fanbase with over 46 million Instagram followers and 21 million on Facebook. Her music has garnered impressive numbers, surpassing 1.2 billion streams and accumulating over 5 billion YouTube views for her featured videos.

In 2018, Nora made waves with her rendition of the classic Bollywood song “Dilbar” in the movie Satyameva Jayate, breaking records with 20 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours. Notably, she became the first Arab-African artist to reach one billion views on a single music video on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi’s global music ventures include collaborations with artists like Tanzanian singer-songwriter Rayvanny and British singer Zack Knight. Her solo tracks, such as “Im Bossy,” have added to her musical repertoire, while her Bollywood songs, including “O Saki Saki,” “Garmi,” and “Dance Meri Rani,” have collectively garnered five billion YouTube views.

Her international performances at events like the Olympia in Paris and the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar showcased her global appeal.