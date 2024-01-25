12.6 C
London
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentThai theatre group performs play on Ramayana in Ayodhya
Entertainment

Thai theatre group performs play on Ramayana in Ayodhya

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Netflix sets Jan 26 release for ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal will start streaming on Netflix from...
Entertainment

Salman, Alia pose with Anthony Hopkins, John Cena

Actor Salman Khan, who recently attended an international award...
Entertainment

Balraj Samrai, Satnam Galsian awarded Opera North Resonance residencies

Opera North has announced the five artists chosen to...
Entertainment

Bhansali announces his next with Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday announced that his...
Entertainment

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

A theatre group from Thailand performed a play based on the Ramayana at the Tulsi Udyan in Ayodhya.

One of the performers said, “I am from the Ministry of Culture, Thailand, and today we will perform dance and stage an episode of lord Ram. We are surprised that in Ayodhya people are celebrating saying Jai Shree Sam. It’s impressive. In, Thailand Ramayan is called Ramakiyan. Lord Ram has influenced Thai people, especially with his thoughts.”

Notably, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was held on January 22 with PM Modi performing the ceremony, led by a group of priests.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The temple was open to the public from the next day onwards.

Meanwhile, amid the rush of devotees and long queues in Ayodhya for a sighting (darshan) of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet during which he advised his top ministers to defer their visit to the grand temple.

According to government sources, Prime Minister Modi voiced concern over the heavy rush of devotees and the inconvenience caused to the public by VVIP and VIP visits to the temple town along with elaborate security details.

He proposed that Union ministers plan or defer their Ayodhya visits in March to ensure a smoother and more organised experience for everyone involved, sources said.

On Wednesday, the frenzy and fervour among the visiting devotees and locals were noticeable as they were on the prior when the temple was opened for darshan. The temple witnessed surging footfalls following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla and the grand opening on Monday.

Security was tightened in the holy city after the first day of darshan on Tuesday drew an estimated several thousand devotees.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Salman, Alia pose with Anthony Hopkins, John Cena
Next article
Netflix sets Jan 26 release for ‘Animal’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Netflix sets Jan 26 release for ‘Animal’

Entertainment 0
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal will start streaming on Netflix from...

Former British Asian Post Office operator alleges racial bias in theft accusations

Headline Story 0
Kuldeep Kaur Atwal, a former post office operator, has...

India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

Headline Story 0
PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron arrives as the guest of honour...

Popular

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc