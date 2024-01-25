12.6 C
London
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentNetflix sets Jan 26 release for ‘Animal’
Entertainment

Netflix sets Jan 26 release for ‘Animal’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Rainbow Rishta’ nominated at 35th GLAAD Media Awards

Rainbow Rishta, an unscripted docuseries that explores the theme...
Entertainment

Thai theatre group performs play on Ramayana in Ayodhya

A theatre group from Thailand performed a play based...
Entertainment

Salman, Alia pose with Anthony Hopkins, John Cena

Actor Salman Khan, who recently attended an international award...
Entertainment

Balraj Samrai, Satnam Galsian awarded Opera North Resonance residencies

Opera North has announced the five artists chosen to...
Entertainment

Bhansali announces his next with Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday announced that his...

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal will start streaming on Netflix from January 26, the platform announced on Thursday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Animal, which hit the screens on December 1, went on to become one of the highest-earning Hindi films of 2023 despite being criticised for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny, and graphic violence.

Ranbir Kapoor said he is looking forward to the digital premiere of his film on Netflix.

“We are absolutely overjoyed by the response ‘Animal’ received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special,” the actor said in a statement.

In addition to Hindi, Animal will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on Netflix.

In a press release, the streamer described the film as an action drama exploring “the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son”, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Thai theatre group performs play on Ramayana in Ayodhya
Next article
‘Rainbow Rishta’ nominated at 35th GLAAD Media Awards

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Rainbow Rishta’ nominated at 35th GLAAD Media Awards

Entertainment 0
Rainbow Rishta, an unscripted docuseries that explores the theme...

Thai theatre group performs play on Ramayana in Ayodhya

Entertainment 0
A theatre group from Thailand performed a play based...

Former British Asian Post Office operator alleges racial bias in theft accusations

Headline Story 0
Kuldeep Kaur Atwal, a former post office operator, has...

Popular

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc