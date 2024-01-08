Simone Ashley to star in ‘This Tempting Madness’

After winning acclaim for her standout performance as Kate Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Simone Ashley has been roped in to play the lead role in an upcoming psychological thriller titled This Tempting Madness.

Written by Montgomery and her husband Andrew M. Davis, This Tempting Madness is based on a real-life incident revolving around a woman who wakes up from coma and her husband under arrest. With little to remember, she has to now come to terms with her past and join the pieces of her life puzzle.

Jennifer E. Montgomery is attached as the director of the indie film.

The film has wrapped up production in Los Angeles. The makers also dropped a first look still from the film, which features Ashley as she looks out the window. It displays her reflection, offering a representation of her perceptions. While the real-life version appears physically whole, her reflection is slightly distorted.

This Tempting Madness is produced by Montgomery and Davis’s Smoke Jumper Films, alongside Mango Monster Productions, CatchLight Studios, and William Day Frank.

Ashley has been making a name for herself these past few years. Though known for her portrayal of Olivia Hanan in Netflix’s BAFTA-winning teen series Sex Education, her career reached new heights when she appeared in the second season of Bridgerton. She also has various other films and television shows to her credit, including Detective Pikachu, The Sister, Broadchurch, and C.B. Strike. She also appeared as Ariel’s sister, Indira, in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

There is no official release date for This Tempting Madness at the moment.