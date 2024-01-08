‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’ dominate Golden Globes 2024; see full winners list

On Sunday, the biggest names in Hollywood gathered for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The nominations for the 2024 awards were first announced on December 11, 2023, by funnymen Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earned five accolades throughout the evening — including for Best Picture — Drama, Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr.), and a host of other technical honours.

On the TV side, the final season of HBO’s Succession dominated won several acting awards (Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin) as well as Best Television Series.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California, and hosted this year by comedian and actor Jo Koy.

See the winners below.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

WINNER: Poor Things

Best Motion Picture — Animated

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/Poland/United States)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

“Addicted to Romance” — Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me

“Dance the Night” — Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

“Peaches” — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” — Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Barbie

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Television Series — Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER: The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

WINNER: Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnaham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer