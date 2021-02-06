A couple of days ago, there were reports that the shooting of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will kickstart in Lucknow soon. And today, the film went on the floors.

RSVP movies, who are producing the film, took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. They posted the picture of a clapboard and wrote, “The first chapter of one of India’s deadliest covert operations begins today! #MissionMajnu commences shoot in Lucknow @sidmalhotra @rashmika_mandanna #RonnieScrewvala @man_on_ledge @garima_mehta612 @gbamedia_off #ShantanuBagchi @aseemarrora @sumit_batheja #ParveezShaikh @pashanjal @hasanainhooda.”

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The movie is inspired by the true events that took place in the 70s.

Mission Majnu will mark the Bollywood debut of the South actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Talking about other films of Sidharth, the actor will be seen in Shershaah and Thank God. The former is completed and ready for a release. It was supposed to hit the big screens in July 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date of the film is not yet announced.

The shooting of Thank God kickstarted a few days ago, and Sidharth had posted about it on Instagram, “Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today ��� @ajaydevgn @rakulpreet @indrakumarofficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AshokThakeria @sunirkheterpal @deepakmukut @anandpandit @balu_munnangi @markandadhikari #YashShah @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #MarutiInternational #tseries.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be seen in movies like Pogaru, Sulthan, Pushpa and Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Deadly which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. However, the movie is not yet officially announced.