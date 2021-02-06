Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year. And now, Salman along with his co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda have kickstarted the promotions of the film.

Colors TV posted a promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which we can see Disha shaking a leg with Salman Khan and even Randeep Hooda joins them on the stage. The channel tweeted, “Slow motion mein bhi entertainment hoga zabardast jab #BB14 ke stage par honge @BeingSalmanKhan , @DishPatani aur @RandeepHooda . Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before tv on @VootSelect . #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #WeekendKaVaar @AmlaDaburIndia @LotusHerbals.”

In the promo, we can see Salman and Disha dancing on the song Slow Motion from their movie Bharat. Radhe is Disha and Salman’s second film together, and Randeep and Salman will be seen sharing screen space for the third time. Earlier, the two actors have worked together in movies like Kick and Sultan.

Randeep also posted on Instagram, “And it begins.. #Radhe #Promotions #BiggBoss14 Bigg Boss tonight at 9pm.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.

While making the announcement about the release date of Radhe, Salman had posted on Instagram, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing..”