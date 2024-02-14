Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar attend BAPS Mandir inauguration

Musician Shankar Mahadevan and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Wednesday attended the inauguration of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

After attending the ceremony, Bhandarkar said that it is a proud moment for all the Indians.

“It was great & there was a lot of excitement. Everyone- the people of the Indian diaspora was very happy. It is a proud moment for all the Indians. I thank the ruler of the UAE. It was a great moment,” he told ANI.

Mahadevan also shared his happiness over the grand BAPS mandir opening in Abu Dhabi.

“Epic event that’s happened here in Abu Dhabi. Something that I think we can only dream of and dream has come true. A beautiful mandir has come up over here. And today was the inauguration at the hands of our prime minister. And it is such a beautiful temple and it’s really great of the UAE government also to join hands with our culture. We have such a historical happening today,” he said.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi also marked their presence at the inauguration.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heartfelt commitment to the service of the motherland, as he expressed, “I worship Maa Bharti.”

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple, PM Modi emphasised the deep spiritual connection he holds with India, where he sees each moment as an opportunity to contribute to the nation’s progress.

“UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times,” he said.

“This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also announced that the UAE Vice-President has given a piece of land in Dubai for the construction of a hospital for Indian workers.

The Prime Minister further underscored the cultural and diplomatic importance of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.