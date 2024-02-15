15.9 C
Entertainment

'Historic moment': Akshay Kumar on inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Akshay Kumar, who attended the inauguration of Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple on Wednesday, says he was “blessed” to be part of the ceremony.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

Kumar shared a picture of the temple, built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, on his official X page on Thursday morning.

“Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!” the actor captioned his post.

Actors Vivek Oberoi, Dilip Joshi, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the ceremony.

The grand temple is built on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

Constructed with 18 lakh bricks, seven lakh man hours and 1.8 lakh cubic meters of sandstone sourced directly from Rajasthan — Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture, just like the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

