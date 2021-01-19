India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar series was going on, and today, Team India has won the series. The match was being played at the Gabba, and this victory has surely made every Indian proud.

It’s a celebration time for all the Indians and many Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to hail Team India.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !! Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! गले ते हथ ना रक्खीं , ठोक देयाँगे !!!! INCREDIBLE INDIA !! Don’t ever underestimate INDIA !!”

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!”

Akshay Kumar posted, “Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history…truly Champions.”

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in 83, tweeted, “Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!”

Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Iss match pe toh film banni chahiye. What a Historic win.”

Anil Kapoor Tweeted, “What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill , @cheteshwar1 , and @RishabhPant17 !”

Karan Johar posted, “Incredible. What a historic win! Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!”

Check out the posts of other celebs here…