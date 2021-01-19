Yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda shared the first look poster of his next multi-lingual film titled Liger. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and it directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Well, the first look poster has received a great response and Vijay’s fans have made it like a celebration.

Vijay took to Instagram to share a video in which his fans have gone crazy about the first look and they are celebrating it like festival. We can see in the video that the actor’s fans are pouring milk on the poster, cutting cakes, making tattoos on their hands and a lot more.

Vijay captioned the video as, “My loves ��� Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) Your love has reached me! There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me. Listen & Remember these words – You just wait for the teaser – I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda.”

Yesterday, while unveiling the first look poster, the actor had written on Instagram, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar @dharmamovies @charmmekaur @puriconnects A @purijagannadh Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossbreed For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen ���������”