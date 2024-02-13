10.4 C
London
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh denies role in release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar
Entertainment

Shah Rukh denies role in release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

BBC Asian Network to launch first-ever Official British Asian Chart Show

BBC Asian Network has announced the launch of the...
Entertainment

‘I didn’t see myself as a romantic lead,’ says One Day’s Ambika Mod

Fronted by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, One Day...
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur’s cook writes ‘Mr India 2’ script in an hour with AI’s help

Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed that his ‘11th...
Entertainment

Archana Kochhar appointed as designer for 71st Miss World pageant

Famed fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who has been appointed...
Entertainment

‘Scoop’ Trailer: Netflix film recreates Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview

A week after dropping the first look pictures, Netflix...

Amid superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s recent visit to Qatar, several reports claimed that the actor was involved in the release of Indian Navy veterans who were detained by the Middle East nation on espionage charges.

However, on Tuesday, SRK’s team issued a statement denying the actor’s participation in the matter.

“Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan’s purported role in the release of India’s naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan’s participation in this matter. Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr Khan, like many other Indians, is happy that the naval officers are back home safe and wishes them all the best,” the statement from the office of SRK read.

SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani also shared the same statement on her Instagram handle, refuting the rumours.

On December 28, 2023, Qatar’s Court of Appeal commuted the death penalty awarded to all eight men in October 2023. The eight Indian nationals were imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of allegedly spying on a submarine programme. The retired naval personnel were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on charges that have not yet been made public officially.

Of the eight former Navy officers, seven have already returned to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed through an official statement on February 12.

The Union government released an official statement welcoming the decision to set the veteran officers free, saying, “The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.”

SRK was in Qatar for work commitments. He also met Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha. He was welcomed by the leader as he attended the AFC final, where he was the special guest of honour.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘I didn’t see myself as a romantic lead,’ says One Day’s Ambika Mod
Next article
BBC Asian Network to launch first-ever Official British Asian Chart Show

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

BBC Asian Network to launch first-ever Official British Asian Chart Show

Entertainment 0
BBC Asian Network has announced the launch of the...

Two Indian-origin men held for US visa fraud conspiracy

News 0
A federal grand jury has arrested two men of...

6 must-watch thrillers on ZEE5 Global, Netflix, Amazon Prime and others

TOP LISTS 0
In a world of endless streaming options, finding the...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Asians rally round King

Headline Story 0
THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc