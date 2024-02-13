BBC Asian Network to launch first-ever Official British Asian Chart Show

BBC Asian Network has announced the launch of the first-ever official British Asian Chart Show, coming to the station on Thursdays (9pm-10pm) from 18 April.

Hosted by the station’s Jasmine Takhar, the weekly show will celebrate the best of British Asian music, with a one-hour rundown of the top 20 biggest tracks – as compiled by the Official Charts Company based on sales and streams across the UK.

Jasmine currently hosts BBC Introducing on the Asian Network (Tuesdays, 8pm-10pm), where she champions new, unsigned, and under the radar artists.

Jasmine Takhar says: “I’m so gassed for the new show! This is a monumental moment not just for the station but for the scene. To be asked to host this at a time where the industry is celebrating and pushing British Asian music to the forefront is definitely something I’m proud of.”

The Official Asian Music Chart will continue on Fridays (3pm-6pm) with Nayha, celebrating Asian music from across the globe.

It was also announced that after an incredible 12 years, Noreen Khan, who currently presents Sunday 9pm-11pm, will leave the network.

Noreen’s last show will be 25 February and she will host the Asian Network Comedy Gala in Glasgow (29 February) before she hands the reigns over. The Sunday slot will be hosted by some exciting guest presenters over the next few months.

Noreen Khan says: “I’ve had such a brilliant time at the Asian Network! The years flew by and I built a real genuine connection with the listeners, who felt like extended family. It always felt like such a privilege to be in that studio daily doing something I loved.

“I felt the time was right to be able to go and just explore all the places and things I’ve always wanted to do. I’ll miss the listeners and all the people I worked with over the years and want to say thanks to everyone who’s been a part of this lovely, incredible radio journey!”.

In other changes, AJD Thursdays will move to a new time slot of 6pm-9pm, with an additional hour of the best and newest Punjabi sounds from across the world. DJ Nish will step down from her current Thursday evening show (8pm-10pm), her last show will be on 11 April.

Mehreen Baig (Saturdays, 1pm-3pm) will leave the network and Beyond Bollywood with Haroon (Saturdays, 11am-1pm) will come to an end from 24 February. Mehreen will host the third series of Not Even Water podcast, which will launch for Ramadan in March before leaving the station. Haroon will continue to champion Bollywood during his usual weekday shows (Monday-Friday, 11am-3pm).

Ahmed Hussain, Head of Asian Network, says: “The launch of The Official British Asian Chart has been a long time coming, and I’m really excited for the UK Asian music scene, with Asian Network at the forefront! This will give all of our artists a bigger chance to hit the top 10 and beyond!

“I also want to thank Noreen Khan for such an exceptional time at Asian Network, she is a dear friend to everyone at the station and our listeners, and I wish her all the best with her new ventures.

“A massive thank you to Mehreen and DJ Nish too, who have brought their own unique energy to the airwaves, they all remain part of the wider Asian Network family!”.